DOJ releases name of officer in Janesville officer-involved shooting

The Wisconsin Justice Department’s investigation into the events that led to Janesville’s first officer-involved shooting in six years remains ongoing, the agency stated in a late Thursday update that included the name of the officer who shot the suspect during the confrontation.

According to the DOJ, the patrol officer Lyle Hollingshead has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. The 26-year-old Hollingshead has been with the Janesville Police Department for four years, it noted.

Neither the name of the suspect nor the officer who was injured during the incident has been released.

The DOJ said the suspect is in stable condition, while the Janesville police officer had been treated and released.

The shooting occurred last Thursday afternoon, after Janesville officers responded to what Police Chief David Moore described as a “particularly violent crash” around 2:40 p.m. near the U.S. Highway 14/Humes Rd. and I-39/90 interchange.

According to the DOJ, its investigation so far indicated the officers who responded to the single vehicle crash were confronted by a man who had been in the vehicle and was now armed with a knife. The officers reportedly tried several non-lethal ways to take him into custody before the officer fired. After authorities performed life saving measures, the man was then taken to a local medical facility for treatment.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation has been leading the agency’s investigation so far and has been working with the state crime laboratory and Wisconsin State Patrol. When the investigation is wrapped up, it will turn over the findings to the Rock Co. District Attorney’s Office.

