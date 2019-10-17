DOTs across Midwest partner to develop automated vehicles

Transportation departments across the Midwest are partnering to develop new automated vehicles.

The collaboration includes the UW-Madison transportation operations and safety laboratory.

The Tops Lab was designated as one of the U.S. Department of Transportation's 10 proving ground pilot sites, to encourage testing and information sharing around automated vehicle technologies.

“It's great, you're looking at something that's very real. We set this thing up very quickly in the afternoon and it's driving through traffic,” says Perrone Robotics CMO Dave Hofert.

