DPH: Searching for dog who bit a person

The Department of Public Health is looking for information regarding a dog that bit a person in the leg on Saturday.

It happened at about 10:00 a.m. near Rennebohm Park in Madison.

The dog is described as a sheepdog type, with black, white and brown fur. The dog is medium in size with medium length coat.

The dog was being walked on a leash at the time of the bite, with two people possibly of middle age or older. The man possibly had dark hair and a beard, and the woman possibly had lighter hair.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to call the Police and Fire Dispatcher at (608) 255-2345 and ask for the animal services officer. If the animal is not located, it is possible that this animal may go on to bite someone else. It will also mean that the bite victim may be required to complete a series of costly injections to prevent rabies.