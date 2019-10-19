DPH looking for information on dog bite

The Department of Public Health is looking for more information about a dog bite that happened on Friday.

Authorities say it happened at about 2:30 Friday afternoon, near the north side of Warner Park in Madison.

The dog is described as a German shepherd type dog, with black and tan fur. The dog was not wearing any collar or leash at the time and did not appear to be with anyone.

If you have information regarding the incident, call the police and fire dispatcher at (608) 255-2345 and ask for an animal service officer.

If the animal is not located, it is possible that the dog may go on to bite someone else. It will also mean the victim may be required to complete a series of costly injections that could prevent rabies.

