DWD: 1 in 6 in Janesville/Beloit area looking for work, Madison's 11.8% lowest in state

Unemployment rates soared in cities and counties across Wisconsin as they begin to reflect the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions enacted to limit its spread.

For Madison and the Janesville/Beloit area, the impacts diverged widely as the Wisconsin capital reported the lowest unemployment rate in the state while the Rock County cities had the highest, according to number released Wednesday by the Department of Workforce Development.

While its unemployment rate remained the lowest, DWD’s preliminary numbers show Madison’s unemployment rate as of April 20 still soared nearly 10 percentage points from 2.3 percent in March to a staggering 11.8 percent, which more than triples the unemployment rate of any Wisconsin metropolitan area last month. Across Dane Co., the number was slightly lower, 11.3 percent, placing it as the fifth-lowest among the counties.

With a 13.2 point increase, Janesville/Beloit suffered the second largest spike among metropolitan areas, only a tenth of a point behind Fond du Lac. That pushed the unemployment rate to 17 percent, meaning more than 1 in 6 people in the area are looking for work. Rock County, as a whole, also reported a 17 percent unemployment rate.

More than 1 in 5 people in Adams (21.9%), Door (20%), Green Lake (20.5%), and Sauk County (20.6%) are currently collecting unemployment, DWD numbers show. Iron and Menominee counties tied at the highest rate (26.2%) with more than a quarter of their residents looking for work. Other counties above 20 percent include: Jackson, Oneida, Ashland, Sawyer, Vilas, Douglas, Burnett, and Bayfield.

