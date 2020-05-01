DWD: Funds restored to claimants who got double payments, then had them pulled

More than 2,300 unemployed people in Wisconsin were affected by Thursday’s malfunction that sent them twice as much as they were supposed to get before officials discovered it and removed the entire funds from the recipients’ accounts, according to the Department of Workforce Development.

Because of the error, $1,200 was being deposited into people’s accounts instead of the $600 they were supposed to receive under the federal stimulus program. The mistake wasn’t discovered until late morning when one recipient reported getting too much money, DWD spokesperson Ben Jedd said.

Jedd noted that nearly 40,000 people had originally been processed to receive the double payments before the error was recognized.

At that point, state officials pulled the direct deposits back, including the amount claimants were supposed to get, he continued. Later in the day, the agency released a statement explaining an error had occurred causing the funds to be removed, but it did not layout a timeline for when it would be deposited again.

According to Jedd, the agency arranged with U.S. Bank to have the proper amounts deposited into their accounts Friday morning. He also said the bank agreed to waive overdraft charges on the affected accounts. He added that only U.S. Bank customers were affected because they were the only ones scheduled to receive the funds on Thursday. Everyone else was supposed to get their money on Friday.

Jedd noted that DWD plans a “comprehensive management audit” to identify any outstanding issues and ensure something like this does not happen again.

The $600 that was supposed to be deposited was provided by the federal government as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act. This round also included retroactive funds for claims dating back to April 4.