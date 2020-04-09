DWD: Nearly 600K weekly unemployment claims sends jobless rate to nearly 19%

The number of weekly unemployment claims in Wisconsin has soared well past a half-million over the past several weeks and approximately 19 percent of the state labor pool is currently looking for work, according to the latest figures from the Department of Workforce Development on Thursday.

According to the agency, 313,068 people submitted new applications for unemployment benefits in the three weeks prior to Monday and weekly claims have climbed to 589,616. Over the same period last year, the agency noted, 17,748 new claims were filed and weekly claims stood at 155,148.

"The fact that initial claims ballooned by more than 1600% illustrates the unprecedented nature of this pandemic and its effect on our economy," Secretary Caleb Frostman said in a release.

Over that three week span, DWD reports paying out over $68 million in unemployment benefits.

Faced with such an onslaught of new applicants, the agency has taken drastic steps to handle all of the new claims.

"The IT infrastructure of the UI division was not adequately modernized coming out of the Great Recession, which has forced DWD's staff to work overtime, nights, and weekends to process unemployment claims to support out-of-work Wisconsinites,” Frostman said.

Scores of DWD workers are putting in overtime to help process claims. The agency has transferred employees from other divisions to help with the workload and stepped up hiring in an effort to keep up.

“We understand how important it is to get these payments out as quickly as possible, and we are doing everything we can to get people the help they need," Frostman added.