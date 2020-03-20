DWD: Over 45,000 new unemployment applications in WI in the last week

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is reporting rising unemployment applications as the coronavirus outbreak continues to grip our state.

According to new numbers released from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) on Thursday, over 45,000 people have filed initial unemployment applications so far this week.

Just on Thursday, the DWD received 16,252 applications. That's compared to last Sunday, when 1,499 applications were reported.

According to the latest numbers from DWD’s website, compared to 2019:

Total Initial Applications Filed each day starting 3/15/2020:

2020: / 2019:

Sunday: 1,499 / 826

Monday: 4,392 / 1,392

Tuesday: 8,603 / 818

Wednesday: 14,988 / 725

Thursday: 16,252 / 703

Friday: n/a / 789

Saturday : n/a / 26

NOTE: According to the DWD, daily counts noted are preliminary counts and not official. After the claims are processed and verified, the counts are reported weekly to USDOL.

Nationally

Last Wednesday, President Trump signed a $100 billion relief bill into law, which will expand paid leave as well as unemployment insurance for people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Labor announced new guidelines on unemployment insurance, granting greater flexibility to states (including Wisconsin) in determining who qualifies for unemployment insurance benefits.

Apply for benefits

CLICK HERE to learn more about the DWD's response to the coronavirus.

CLICK HERE to apply for unemployment benefits in Wisconsin.