DWD: Unemployment falls to 12% as tens of thousands head back to work

Tens of thousands of people in Wisconsin returned to work last month as the state's economy begins to reopen, new Department of Workforce Development numbers show.

According to its May report, 74,900 non-farm jobs were added over the course of the month, 72,100 of which are in the private sector. That sent the unemployment rate down from 13.6 percent to 12 percent.

"May's job numbers show a strong increase in jobs, employment, and an unemployment rate that is more than a full percentage point lower than the national rate," DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. The national rate currently stands at 13.3 percent.

The state also shows a far higher percentage of people working. Its labor force participation rate stands at 66.6 percent versus 60.8 percent nationwide.

"As Wisconsin's economy continues to reopen, DWD stands ready to assist workers as they transition back to their former employer, or to new employment," Frostman added.

While the month-to-month figures show positive signs, Frostman's agency was quick to note that total jobs overall is still way down year-to-year. There were 387,700 fewer non-farm jobs and 338,100 fewer private sector jobs this year than at the same time last year.