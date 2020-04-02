DWD attempts to mitigate call backlog

At times, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is facing 150 calls per second as the number of unemployment claims skyrockets.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development continues to receive high numbers of callers everyday. NBC15 asked them what they're doing to handle that influx in phone calls.

"Well, I've been trying for 8 or 9 days now to get through," Mike Ciaramita said as he described his experience trying to file for unemployment.

Ciaramita lost his job at the YMCA last week and has been trying to file for unemployment ever since.

"The only reason I have to call is because I tried going online and setting up my claim and it kicks me back to this page that I have to call,” Ciaramita said.

Due to the high call volume, the department of workforce development is urging people to make their claims online.

"You have to put in an e-mail and a password, and it says they're looking for more information and gives you two numbers to call,” Ciaramita said. “You can't get through to either one."

"Instead of having you call us, we've assigned eight claims specialists to make outgoing calls to those folks," Secretary of the Department of Workforce Development Caleb Frostman said.

Frostman said they made that switch late last week. He said about 98% of the 20,000 claims the DWD receives every day can be filed online.

Those outgoing callers are for the hundreds of people who need more help.

"Over the weekend, we were able to answer 400 questions from folks," Frostman said.

NBC15 asked Ciaramita if knowing that there’s now a group of people who are starting to make outgoing calls to those who have hit the online road block.

"Yeah, I guess that's some help, but they're not going to get to me because they don't have my name or phone number because it kicks me to a page right after I sign in, so I haven't filled out any of the application, so they're not going to be calling me back. I just can't go any further."

The department has added around 75 new people to answer phones.