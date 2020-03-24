DWD closes job centers to prevent spread of COVID-19

The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced that job centers across the state will be closed to the public starting Wednesday to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

The closings also have been made in order to follow the Governor's Emergency Order, "Safer at Home," according to a release on Tuesday. Services to the public will remain available online and assistance will also be delivered over the phone.

"Our dedicated job center staff have been putting themselves and their families at risk each day while working directly with the public providing assistance at the job centers statewide," DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. "We are focused on preventing the spread of COVID-19 while still providing our customers with the support and assistance they need to access unemployment and job search services remotely."

Customers filing for Unemployment Insurance (UI) should visit here for information, videos and to apply for unemployment benefits.

Applying for unemployment benefits is a two-step process:

- Apply online the week you become unemployed.

- File a weekly claim for each week you would like to receive benefits.

Additional information for employers and employees affected by job loss and economic changes due to COVID-19 can be found on DWD's COVID-19 information website.