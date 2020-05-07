DWD crunches numbers for how long its unemployment trust fund could last

The state’s unemployment agency could run out of funds to pay claims by this fall, if the current number of people making claims holds through the summer.

The Department of Workforce Development released several timelines for how long its Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund would last, based on how many people make claims over that period. If the fund, which currently stands at $1.86 billion, were to be exhausted the state could borrow from the federal government.

According to the agency, it has received “unprecedented claim volume” since the coronavirus pandemic started shutting down businesses. So far, over 300,000 weekly claims are made each week, which is nearly triple what it was in the first year of the Great Recession. In its worst-case scenario, in which that number of claims holds for several months and DWD is paying claims for 255,000 unemployed people, the trust fund would be drained in mid-October.

Should the claims fall to an average of 200,000 per week and DWD fulfilled 170,000 of them, the agency would be able to make it to the end of the year before needing turning to the federal government. The money wouldn’t last much longer, though, running out during that first full week in January. A drop back to 100,000 claims, with 85,000 of them paid, the trust fund would make it into September 2021.

The agency specifically noted these timelines are not based on any projections of future unemployment claims, they only reflect assumed levels. It also explained that the math does not include any future employer-paid unemployment insurance tax revenue, which would help buoy the trust fund.

All projections were based on the following three assumptions:



An average weekly benefit amount of $325

85% of claims being paid from state Regular Unemployment Insurance

94% of benefits being charged to the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.

The last time DWD needed to borrow money after exhausting the trust fund was during the Recession.