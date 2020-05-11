DWD finishes back payments of $600/week federal unemployment benefit

The state Department of Workforce Development finished distributing all of the back payments it owed under a federal program designed to offer an additional $600 per week in benefits to people who lost their jobs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In all, the agency states it paid out nearly a half-billion dollars owed to recipients since the federal legislation passed. The only people who have not been paid are the ones who had their account put on hold because of an eligibility question, it added. If a claimant is later determined to be eligible, they will receive the benefits and the backpay.

The payments were set to begin on April 26.

DWD noted claimants do not need to do anything extra in order to receive the extra money; it is added automatically and distributed along with standard unemployment benefits.

The legislation mandates the funds be paid to people covered under the following programs:

