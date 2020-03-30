DWD increases resources to handle unemployment applications

State officials are working hard to streamline the unemployment process.

Governor Tony Evers says many state agencies need additional resources right now, including the Department of Workforce Development. DWD is increasing staffing and technology capacity to handle demand.

From March 22nd to March 28th DWD says it received more than 115,000 new unemployment applications. That same week, the department says it received more than one million calls, at one point averaging 160 calls per second.

Governor Evers says the system was not built to withstand that kind of volume and action needed to be taken. "DWD has increased their phone capacity to allow 690 simultaneous calls.. They've also expanded staff capacity at the call center from 57 staff to 92 staff,” said Gov. Evers.

He says the department is going to need even more help. Evers says right now DWD still needs 80 additional staff to manage unemployment calls. He’s also asking lawmakers to take action to remove the one week waiting period to received unemployment benefits. DWD is also encouraging people to apply online to ease the call volume.