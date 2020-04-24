DWD secretary addresses backlog: “everyone is going to get every dollar they are entitled to”

Even with some waiting weeks to learn the status of their unemployment benefits, Dept. of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman said “everyone is going to get every dollar they are entitled to for state and federal programs.”

Since the beginning of March, DWD has received about 462,000 new initial claims, according to Frostman. Its call center received around 6 million calls last week, averaging about a million or more per day.

“We are working very hard, we are moving staff around and have open recruitment for hundreds of people to join DWD to alleviate the pressure in the call center,” Frostman said.

Frostman said, when it comes to how long it will take benefits, it varies based on the type of claim. He said if people apply through the online portal accurately and there are no outstanding questions, things can be settled within two or three days. But with the backlog, that is not the case for many people.

“With the volumes of claims we are seeing a lot of folks interacting with the unemployment insurance system for the first time. We have more claims than usual even on a percentage basis that require additional adjudication, so it really does depend,” he said.

Frostman said they are working to add capacity to their call center, but recommend people check their status in the claimant portal online.

So far, he said DWD has funded hundreds of thousands of claims totaling more than $240 million dollars since the beginning of March.

“Folks will get every dollar that they are entitled to based on their separation and we appreciate their patience as we continue to staff up and work through the backlog at DWD,” he said.