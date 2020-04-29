DWD starts issuing extra $600 to eligible unemployment recipients

The state of Wisconsin is now distributing the extra $600 in federal unemployment benefits.

The Department of Workforce Development started issuing the extended benefits Wednesday to eligible recipients. The payments will be automatically included to their benefits. For those who made a claim prior to April 4, retroactive payments will be included as well.

Eligible recipients will not have to take any extra steps to receive the additional payment, the state agency explained. If an individual is already getting the benefit or has applied for it and nothing has changed, they can keep filing their weekly claim and will not need to do anything else.

According to DWD, eligible recipients include:



Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI), including:

Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) Unemployment Compensation for Ex-Service members (UCX) Partial Unemployment Compensation

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

Work-Share (STC)

Trade Readjustment Allowances (TRA)

The agency points out that the additional payments provided under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation legislation is temporary and will expire on July 25.

It also adds that the extra benefit does not impact income eligibility requirements nor is it considered earned income.