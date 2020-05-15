DWD turns to outside vendors for help with unemployment claims

The Department of Workforce Development has expanded its ability to help people apply for unemployment benefits and to do it faster. The agency announced Friday it contracted three outside vendors to aide claimants.

Two of the companies are call centers and with them on board DWD is able to extend the hours people can call to 7 a.m. through 5 p.m. One of the call centers, Alorica, is expected to start accelerated training for more than 55 workers this week and will eventually have up to 500 at-home employees. The other company, Beyond Vision, is expected to add 40 people able to handle calls about Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

"I'm incredibly appreciative and excited for the additional assistance our UI Division is getting from other DWD divisions, state agencies, and vendors," DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said.

DWD is also looking to staff more than 315 workers at its call center and, in addition to hiring more employees, the agency has been reassigning its staff to take calls. Other parts of the state government have even joined in the effort to answer people’s questions.

"We need all hands on deck to help the people of Wisconsin get the resources and financial support they need during the pandemic," Frostman continued.

A chatbot has also been activated to answer messages and emails DWD receives and direct claimants to the relevant pages on its website. For more complex requests, it will direct them to a person who can help.

In addition to the two call centers, a third outside vendor, Nelnet, will staff around 200 people for processing and adjudication of claims. Approximately, half of them will work on the processing side, while the other half will be judging the claims.

According to numbers provided by the unemployment agency, it received over 518,000 unemployment applications between March 15 and May 9 and more than 1.8 million weekly claims. Approximately 72,000 have applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

