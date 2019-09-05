Sun Prairie dad creates comical back-to-school post

John Thao is a stay-at-home dad. He made a back-to-school post last year that got the attention of other parents and, this year, he's back at it again enjoying his time while his kids are at school.

On his blog, Thao writes:

"I’ve been a stay-at-home dad since the day after my son was born. He was born the morning after I quit my job so I was jobless and kidless for about 8 hours. But just so that we’re clear here this whole blog is about ME not my kids. I love them but they get tons of attention from lots of people. They don’t need another thing inflating their already big egos. I, on the other hand, get no attention so please pay attention to me. Of course a lot of the posts will have something to do with me raising the kiddos. Also, if I give you parenting advice please get a second opinion. I’m not a great parent. I’d say I’m around the 50% mark. The top being my wife and the bottom being parents who don’t teach their kids the correct way to put the toilet paper on the toilet paper holder (hanging the loose flap on the front)."