Dad pulls off surprise homecoming for veteran son

What started as an idea, flourished into a special moment that had a crowd of tens of thousands of people wiping away tears.

"It was awesome," Dan Slattery said.

He is the mastermind behind the surprise homecoming for his son, Greg, and his grandson Kye. Greg Slattery was away for 7 months serving in Afghanistan. He wanted to do something special when he reunited with his 3-year-old son, and dad had the perfect plan.

"I asked Coach Chryst and everything." Dan said.

It took around two months of planning. Dan had even reached out to UW Madison Police to see if he could get an escort for Greg if he was going to arrive late.

"It was amazing. It just feels so good to be home," Greg said.