Daily COVID-19 testing drops below 10,000, sending percent-positive higher

The percentage of COVID-19 tests that came back positive Thursday jumped past three percent for the first time in a week as the number of overall tests continued an apparent week-long downward slide.

The Department of Health Services daily tracker shows the number of new, confirmed cases in Wisconsin rose to 333, nearly 40 more than the previous day. However, it was a drop of more than 900 total tests – to 9,275 – that drove the statewide percent-positive to 3.6 percent.

Thursday was only the third time this June where the total number of tests fell below 10,000 and first time that it didn't happen on a Monday, which traditionally sees a lower number of cases reported.

The new cases push the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin to 21,926 since the pandemic began. Of those, 2,976 people have had to be hospitalized.

Eleven more deaths were recorded by DHS, bringing the total number of people who died from complications related to coronavirus to 682.

County breakdown

Number of cases and deaths per county:

Adams: 6 / 1

Brown: 2,421/ 38

Columbia: 50 / 1

Crawford: 26 / 0

Dane: 896 / 31

Dodge: 414 / 4

Grant: 101 / 12

Green: 72 / 0

Green Lake: 23 / 0

Iowa: 16 / 0

Jefferson: 142 / 4

Juneau: 24 / 1

Lafayette: 36 / 0

Marquette: 9 / 1

Milwaukee: 9,220 / 346

Richland: 14 / 4

Rock: 725 / 21

Sauk: 84 / 3

Waukesha: 865 / 34

