Dairy Girl Network addresses industry topics, connects women in agriculture

The Dairy Girl Network, an organization dedicated to supporting women in dairy farming, hosted an educational seminar at the World Dairy Expo.

“We want to have that discussion,” said Andrea Broussard, an educational resource lead with Dairy Girl Network. “How do we learn from this and how do we move forward to have a brighter future?”

The panel was called “Recovering from a Downturn” and featured financial, nutritional, and mental health experts.

Monica McConkey is a rural mental health outreach specialist and has worked with struggling dairy farmers in Wisconsin.

“The goal, of course, is to avoid getting into a crisis situation,” McConkey said. “There’s a lot of anxious thoughts and not knowing what the future holds.”

McConkey has worked with many multiple generations farms and says it can be a very personal struggle.

“This has been your life for generations and so you’re intimately involved with the day to day operations,” she said. “When there’s a loss of that dairy herd, it’s really a grieving process.”

The Dairy Girl Network wants to connect women to one another so they can find a sounding board who understands the struggling industry.

“Even though we’ve lost so many farms, we have hope that this industry will keep moving forward,” Broussard said. “We all can relate somehow.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the Dairy Girl Network, you find more information on their Facebook page. or on their website.

