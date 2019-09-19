Dairy Margin Coverage program signup pushed back to Sept. 27

The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the deadline for dairy producers to enroll in the Dairy Margin Coverage program. The deadline is now Sept. 27, USDA said in a press release.

The Dairy Margin Program offers priced protection to dairy producers, when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed-cost falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the producer.

The program was authorized in the 2018 Farm Bill.

For more information, head to the USDA’s website here.

In the release Bill Northey, USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation, said:

“More than 21,200 dairy operations have already signed up for DMC, but we’re providing an additional week to help ensure interested producers have time to come into the office … With smaller margins and increased feed costs, DMC has resulted in almost $230 million in payments disbursed. I know that some farmers may still be cautious given their experiences with former dairy support programs, but producers who have not signed up yet should come into a local office to learn how much money the program can put into their pockets.”