Dairy groups seek assistance from USDA to avoid milk disposal

Wisconsin dairy groups are calling on the federal government for assistance during the Covid-19 crisis.

“We just have an unprecedented situation,” said Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Executive Director, John Umhoefer. “There’s nothing to compare this to.”

With a number of schools and restaurants closing, the Wisconsin dairy industry has lost nearly half its market.

“It’s exactly what we don’t want to see in the dairy industry,” said Umhoefer. “It’s the worst possible outcome and we feel terrible for the farms that are involved.”

Sauk City dairy farmer Mitch Breunig says he’s sad to see fellow Wisconsin dairy farmers forced to dump out their milk.

“It’s really disheartening,” Bruenig said. “It’s pretty emotional to actually watch all that work just go away.”

Breunig, who owns Mystic Valley Dairy, hasn’t had to flush away any of his milk but is cutting back on production.

“We might have to do it,” said Breunig. “It’s just going to be a really disappointing thing if we have to do.”

Another problem is at the grocery stores. Some stores have started putting a limit on how many gallons of milk a family can purchase.

“I think our processors have to figure out how to get that milk in the stores and get it there for people to consume,” said Breunig.

Dairy advocates are looking to work with suppliers and processors to ensure milk can get into stores.

“It’s created a situation where we do not have markets for every drop of milk in Wisconsin and it’s terribly unfortunate,” added Umhoefer.

The groups who have reached out to the federal government include the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, the Dairy Business Association, The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, the Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, the Cooperative Network, the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Farmers Union.

They are hopeful the U.S. Department of Agriculture can help purchase the some of the milk, butter, and cheese in bulk formats or to be distributed to restaurants and food vendor services.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has directed the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection to also reach out to the USDA.

In a press conference this week, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said he is hopeful federal funds can provide aid.

“I’m just very, very hopeful that the federal dollars will help on that front and we don’t shed a ton of dairy farms as a result of the downturn,” Fitzgerald said.

The Wisconsin DATCP’s Farm Center is available to provide resources to Wisconsin farmers and their families in need of assistance. The Farm Center hotline can be reached at 1-800-942-2474 or FarmCenter@wisconsin.gov.

Below is the full letter sent to Secretary Sonny Perdue:

Secretary Perdue: We write to you urging immediate action by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to use the extensive purchasing power afforded it via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to bring much-needed relief to the stressed American dairy industry. With 80 percent of Americans under order to shelter in their homes, hundreds of thousands of restaurants, schools, and other food service outlets have closed or significantly reduced offerings, which means cheese and butter manufacturers have lost their largest market. While retail sales have increased in past weeks, they are now leveling, and orders are slowing.

Dairy manufacturers and processors also have seen their export markets decimated. Dairy processors and farmers are working in cooperation and with open lines of communication, but these circumstances, far beyond their control, are beginning to result in fresh farm milk finding no available market for processing. Commodity dairy prices have plummeted and will result in milk prices lower than many farms can handle to sustain long-term viability.

Direct relief to dairy farmers and a substantial purchase of dairy commodities by USDA can ensure our industry will remain fiscally able to function in its primary role of feeding the nation and the world. Specifically, we ask USDA to focus on purchases of nonfat dry milk, butter, cheddar styles, mozzarella, and other Italian-styles of cheese, both in bulk formats and in formats purposed for use by restaurants and food service vendors.

We are also asking USDA to look at the different means available to the department to make farmers whole for the milk they have produced, but needed to dispose, or for which they received drastically reduced payments.

The CARES Act directs $14 billion to the Commodity Credit Corporation, $9.5 billion to a dedicated disaster relief fund for agriculture, $25 billion for SNAP programs, and $450 million to support food banks serving the food insecure. This bill enables unprecedented support for farmers and unprecedented commodity purchases, and we need USDA to bring these forms of aid to bear immediately. We thank you for the important work you are doing for our country, and want to make clear that we stand ready to support and assist you in expediting aid programs.

Sincerely, Dave Buholzer, President of Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Brody Stapel, President of Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative Tom Crave, President of Dairy Business Association Dan Smith, President and CEO of Cooperative Network Joe Bragger, President of Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation Jay Heeg, President of Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin Darin Von Ruden, President of Wisconsin Farmers Union

