Daisy Mae, the dog injured in Janesville home explosion, expected to make full recovery

The little, black dog who was inside a Janesville home when it exploded Monday is doing better and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Corgi-mix, named Daisy Mae, suffered several lacerations, the most severe of which was on her neck, her veterinarians said. Her front paws were badly burned as well and have been wrapped in tiny blue bandages.

“We’re monitoring her breathing closely, as heat and smoke inhalation can cause delayed effects, but she has been breathing well and is able to rest comfortably,” Madison Veterinary Specialists emergency veterinarian Dr. Lauren Keith explained.

Keith added she is "optimistic" that Daisy Mae will be alright.

Two people were injured in Monday's blast, which happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Hawthorne Ave.

Janesville Fire Battalion Chief Ron Bomkamp said one of the duplex's tenants reported they smelled gas by the water heater for several days. Bomkamp said one tenant came downstairs Monday, lit a cigarette, and then the house exploded.

According to fire officials, one person received serious injuries and another received minor injuries. Both are at Mercy Hospital.

First responders took Daisy Mae to Janesville Animal Medical Center immediately after the explosion. She stayed there for two days while Dr. Erica Reinman, stabilized her condition and cared for her. She was then taken to MVS, which can provide 24-hour care.

Daisy Mae's treatment is being paid for by Dr. Raiman, family and friends, as well as the American Veterinary Foundation. Donations to the foundation can be made here.