Dakotas fishing resorts approach crunch time due to virus

Saving the summer for people who depend on the fishing industry in North Dakota and South Dakota could be a close call because of the coronavirus.

One resort owner on Devils Lake in North Dakota says that while safety is paramount, he's worried the virus could lead to more cancellations.

Kyle Blanchfield of Woodland Resort says until COVID-19 is under control, there "really isn't an answer." Tammy Nelson, a co-owner of a resort on South Dakota's Lake Oahe, says she hopes conditions will be safe by June, when their busy season begins.

Resorts in both states get much of their traffic from Minnesota, where residents have been asked to stay home.