Dan + Shay to perform at Fiserv Forum in April

Grammy-winning duo Dan + Shay will perform at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on April 11, 2020, the venue announced Monday.

Milwaukee will be one of more than 35 stops for the country duo, as part of the "Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour."

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at FiservForum.com.

Ticket sales opened to American Express Card Members on Monday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m. Members can purchase tickets before the general public until Thursday, Oct. 10, at 10 p.m. A limited number of VIP Packages will be available to purchase. Click here for complete presale details and ticket information.

A press release from Milwaukee Bucks officials said fans can expect to hear the duo's growing catalog of hits from their most recent album, "Dan + Shay", which has held strong in the Top 5 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart all year. The album produced three back-to-back chart-topping singles: "Tequila", "Speechless", and "All To Myself".