Dan Kelly launches first ad in Wisconsin Supreme Court race

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly is launching his first television campaign ad.

The conservative-leaning Kelly faces liberal-leaning Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone in a Feb. 18 primary.

The top two vote-getters will advance to the April 7 general election. Kelly's campaign launched the ad Thursday.

It will run statewide through the primary. The ad shows Kelly staring at the U.S. Constitution on a wall and uttering "perfection."

His daughter, Anna, tells viewers that Kelly issues strong opinions, to which Kelly responds "America's great, da Bears stink, no judge should rewrite the law."

