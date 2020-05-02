Dan the Moving Man donates food and milk to the community

The Hundred Gallon Milk Challenge started with a man in Green Bay who bought and donated one hundred gallons of milk to help farmers in need. It came after farmers said they've been forced to dump milk due to decreased demand from businesses and schools.

Dan the Moving Man, a moving company located at 1720 Westgate Road in Eau Claire, has taken that challenge to another level and is not only donating more than a hundred gallons of milk, but also offering food to people who need it.

“There's probably 200 pounds of food donated, plus I think I purchased about $700 worth of food from Sam's Club,” says Tyler Heath, the owner of Dan the Moving Man.

This is the second time that the business has done the challenge, set up outside their front doors.

“A lot of support, a lot of people came out, probably over a hundred families came out and got all the food within an hour and a half,” he says.

This time, they're encouraging others to donate or take part. They're taking donations at their business, which will be set up and offered to the community. They also have a GoFundMe page.

For that page, click here.

“The goal is to just bring awareness that people should try to donate whenever they can, whether you're having a hard time, or if you can try to support the farmers right now especially for the 100 Gallon Milk Challenge, so that we're not having to dump all the milk out all the time,” he says.

Heath says he is grateful to be able to give back. Anyone in need can just stop by the Eau Claire business.

“Thankfully we're a business that's technically essential, so we're still able to work and still have income and that's able to give back to the community.”