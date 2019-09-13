Dancers get ready for 15th annual Rhumba for Rainbow Friday night

Get ready to show off your moves! The 15th annual Rhumba for Rainbow is Friday night. NBC15’s Meghan Reistad has been practicing a routine to perform as part of the celebrity dance challenge.

Each participant in the celebrity dance challenge is allotted 12 rehearsals for the competition. Participants meet with professional instructors at area dance studios.

Meghan has been rehearsing at Fred Astaire Dance Studio – Madison East. Studio Owner Joseph Kramer said supporting The Rainbow Project continues his family's passion for giving back.

"My family was an advocate for foster care over the span of my lifetime and beyond so it's something that's near and dear to my heart,” said Kramer. “My grandmother has had many kids come through her home, whether it be a night a week longevity, for the rest of their lives. It's a lot of 24 hour care."

The Rainbow Project's biggest benefit features dancing, a silent auction, fashion contest and more.

"I think it goes back to the whole reason of why Rhumba for Rainbow exists, why the rainbow project exists. It's all about families and the community and kids and making sure there is a safety net for them," said Kramer.

Rhumba for Rainbow starts at 7 p.m. at Union South.

