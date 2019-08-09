Dancers prepare for 15th annual Rhumba for Rainbow

Get your dancing shoes on! The 15th annual Rhumba for Rainbow is September 13.

It is The Rainbow Project's biggest benefit of the year, featuring dancing, a silent auction, fashion contest and even a celebrity dance challenge. The goal is to raise money to help prevent child abuse and end domestic violence.

"I think we are most known in the area of child abuse and neglect, domestic violence, community violence, child sexual abuse but we also are working with the full spectrum of trauma. Serious accidents that involve young children, sometimes grief, loss, even natural disasters and sometimes really volatile divorces... So we're able to intervene with the child as well as the family," said Executive Director Sharyl Kato.

Madison Police Officer Alexandra Nieves Reyes will be participating in the celebrity dance challenge.

"When we go to calls we are there as patrol officers. We try to get enough information to get things going. The Rainbow Project goes above and beyond they help these people move from the trauma and move on to healthier lives," said Nieves Reyes.

The event will be held at Union South in Madison at 7 p.m.

NBC15’s Meghan Reistad will be competing in the celebrity dance challenge and has been practicing at the Fred Astaire Dance Studio on Madison’s east side.

