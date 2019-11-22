Dane Buy Local encourages shopping local on Small Business Saturday

On November 30, hundreds of businesses in Dane County will take part in Small Business Saturday, a day dedicated to supporting local, independently owned businesses during the holiday shopping season.

“Local businesses are really an important piece of the community,” said Colin Murray, Dane Buy Local Executive Director. “It’s really amazing to see the success that Small Business Saturday has brought to the local economy.”

According to the National Retail Federation, holiday retail sales in November and December 2018 ranged from $727.9 to $730.7 billion and in 2019, are expected to increase between 3.8% to 4.2%.

In 2018, U.S. consumers reported spending a record high of $17.8 billion at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday.

Don’s Furniture Home Co-Owner Blaine Neupert says it means supporting employees. Many of them have worked at the furniture store for at least a dozen years.

“It’s important to us that we support their lives, their livelihoods, and what it is that they do,” said Neupert. “We have always treated our employees very much like family.”

Fritz Jenkins has worked for Don’s Furniture Home for 20 years. He says supporting small businesses is something that just makes sense.

“I think it’s always good to support your local business because it all comes back to you in some way,” Jenkins said.

One way is by creating a colorful downtown filled with a variety of businesses, like in the City of Middleton.

Jessica Regele, owner of the shop The Regal Find, believes local stores are what make the area a success.

“It’s been amazing to see the growth down here,” Regele said. “It’s a new destination to come and see.”

Her business has been in the area for six years and recently expanded its space.

“I love helping people find something that’s special and that’s going to mean something when they give it to a person,” said Regele.

Business owners say they want to give back to their customers too.

“When you give a small business an opportunity to impress you, chances are they will,” said Neupert.

This year is a celebration of the 10th annual Small Business Saturday.

Dane Buy Local is comprised of over 600 members. To view a list of local businesses, click here.

