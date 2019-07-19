Dane Co. Airport: No injuries after aircraft lands without landing gear

The Dane County Regional Airport Fire Department is responding to a general aviation aircraft that landed without a landing gear Friday evening.

The aircraft landed on a secondary runway, according to the airport's official twitter account. There is no fire or injuries reported at this time.

Airport Fire has responded to a general aviation aircraft that has landed without landing gear on a secondary runway. There is no fire or injuries reported at this time. The primary runway is still open and flights are arriving and departing. More info to follow. — MSN Airport (@MSN_Airport) July 19, 2019

The primary runway is still open and flights are arriving and departing, according to the account.

Secondary runway surfaces remain closed as the disabled aircraft is moved. The airport remains open with arriving and departing flights on the primary runway.