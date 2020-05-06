Dane Co. Airport reports more PFAS contamination in its storm water system

The Dane County Regional Airport says that high levels of PFAS have been detected within the airport's storm water systems and in areas in which the potentially toxic chemical had not been discovered before.

The Wisconsin DNR and the airport have been testing not only the airport groundwater systems but water systems across Madison's east side for PFAS for several years.

PFAS is a chemical present in the fire-fighting foam used by National Guards members stationed at Truax Field and the Dane County Regional Airport. Concern arose after that foam - and the PFAS inside - contaminated several storm water systems in and around the airport, which is located on the city's east side.

Wednesday's release from the airport is just the latest update on authorities' efforts to find out how widespread the PFAS contamination is.

The danger is that some studies have found that PFAS exposure can lead to adverse health issues including liver damage, thyroid disease, decreased fertility, high cholesterol, obesity, hormone suppression and cancer.

PFAS, or "per- or poly-fluorinated alkyl substances," can easily migrate into the air, dust, food, soil and water. People can also be exposed to them through food packaging and industrial exposure.

In it's update on Wednesday, the Dane County Regional Airport says that it will continue to investigate areas where high levels of PFAS have been discovered.

DCRA says it will also begin a pilot project at "Outfall 021," an area near Truax Field which accounts for 59 percent of the total PFAS compounds detected during testing.

The airport adds that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed, but not halted, its efforts to test for PFAS.

Dane County is currently rescheduling a public meeting to discuss how PFAS entered the airport's storm water system.

