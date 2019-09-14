Dane Co. Alzheimer's Walk steps forward to give hope

The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin Dane County Walk took place Saturday morning in Madison.

At the Warner Park Shelter, family, friends, corporations and organizations participated in building awareness and showing community support to battling the disease. The walk raised funds through donation to continue programs and services provided locally to individuals and families.

Donations dollars fund Memory Cafes, caregiver support groups, educational programs, care consultations and more. All money raised at the Alzheimer’s Walk stays in south central Wisconsin.