Dane Co. Board to take up several coronavirus-related measures

The Dane County Board of Supervisors will be taking up several items Thursday night to support residents and employee safety as they provide services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Board will consider a #3.5 million contract with Community Coordinated Child Care (4-C) to provide grants to roughly 500 childcare providers in the county.

Child care centers are struggling to stay open as parent work from home, have been laid-off, or are unemployed. The one-time grants will come from the CARES funds from the federal government.

County supervisors will also be voting on a lease between Public Health Madison-Dane County and the Alliant Energy Center for community COVID-19 testing. The goal is to complete 800 tests a day to monitor the virus spread.

The lease began on May 11 and will end June 10 at a rental rate of $10,000 per day. PHMDC will reimburse the Alliant Energy Center for all reasonable expenses that exceed the normal operating expenses.

Additionally, the County Board is set to approve $150,000 for personal protective equipment.

The agenda and information to view the virtual meeting can be found here.


