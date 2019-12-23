Dane Co. DA will not press charges against 3 officers involved in deadly shooting

The Dane Co. District Attorney's Office will not press charges against the three officers involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting in late October.

Dean Thomas was shot and killed by the officers on October 27 in the 6500 block of Raymond Road.

According to Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, officers responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired in the area.

“In this incident the officers were faced with a subject who was armed with a handgun, and who was not responding to commands while advancing upon them before firing in the officers’ direction,” said Ozanne. “Responding to that threat with deadly force is permitted under the law.”

According to the DA's office, "Mr. Thomas exited the building and continued to advance towards officers who had moved to the left of the entrance of the building. Mr. Thomas continued towards the officers not responding to verbal commands. Mr. Thomas raised his right hand with the handgun and fired in the direction of the officers."

Three of the four responding officers fired at Thomas after he fired in their direction, said Ozanne. Those officers were identified as Sgt. Ryan Gibson, Officer Sonny Martinez, and Officer Justin Nelson.

The DA’s Office said it reached its conclusion based on the statements of the officers on the scene, the findings by the medical examiner, scene diagrams and evidence collected at that location, which they said were all consistent.

Prosecutors pointed to Wisconsin law, which allows any person, including law enforcement officers, to respond with deadly force to a "genuine fear of deadly force to that person or any other person."