Dane Co. Communications: No injuries after plane goes down in Verona

The Dane County Sheriff's Office and Verona Fire Department responded to a reported plane crash on Tuesday morning.

A small plane went down near Whalen and Grandview Roads by the Verona airfield at 11:15 a.m., according to Dane County Communications.

It is undetermined if the plane going down was an emergency landing or a crash landing. Emergency units responded to the scene as if it was a crash, according to Dane County Communications.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office, Verona Fire Department and Fitchburg Fire Department were named as respondents to the scene by officials.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.