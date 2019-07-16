Dane Co. Dispatch: Several departments responding to Verona house fire

Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in Verona Tuesday evening.

A fire began at a residence on the 7000 block of Paulson Road at 4:27 p.m., according to Dane County Communications.

The Verona Fire Department is responding to the expanding incident along with Fitchburg, Monona, Middleton, Stoughton, Oregon and Mt. Horeb and Belleville Fire Departments.

There are no reports of injuries at this time, according to Dane County Communicatons.

This story will be updated as new information comes in. NBC15 is sending a crew to the scene.