Dane Co. Emergency Operations moving to Fitchburg

Dane County’s Emergency Operations Center and Emergency Management Offices will be moving into a former Fitchburg fire station.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced the move on Thursday. The county plans to purchase the former fire station on King James Way for $1.8 million from the development company, 5415 KJW, LLC.

The emergency center and offices are currently located in the Public Safety Building in downtown Madison.

“Acquiring this site will enable all of our Dane County Emergency Management functions and resources to be centrally located all under one roof,” said Parisi.

The county will be able to move its Emergency Response Command Vehicle to the new location. It is currently housed at county-owned facilities in the Town of Blooming Grove.

“The opportunity to bring in all of our preparedness and response personnel, equipment, and resources into one facility positions us well for whatever incidents require our assistance,” County Emergency Management Director Charles Tubbs said. This additional space will allow us to better facilitate trainings and really offers incredible flexibility.”

If the county board approves the purchase, the county hopes to remodel the site in the summer and plans to move in Jan. 2021.

