Dane Co. Executive names new director of Alliant Energy Center

The new director of the Alliant Energy Center has been named by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

Parisi named Brent Kyzer-McHenry as the new director in a press release Thursday.

"Brent has an impressive background in convention and exhibition work that will serve Dane County and the Alliant Energy Center incredibly well," Parisi said. We are excited to have Brent take on this position and oversee the future of the Alliant Energy Center campus."

According to the Office of The County Executive, McHenry has served more than 20 years in diverse roles in event management, facility operations, art and culture administration, education, business development and fundraising. He most recently served as the Director of Marketing and Communications at the Dane County Regional Airport.

McHenry also worked in primary positions at leading global brands, including Sonic Foundry/Sony, GE Medical, Fiskars and The Walt Disney Company.

"I am honored to be selected by the County Executive to lead the Alliant Energy Center," McHenry said. "I look forward to working closely with the Center team, partners, and stakeholders to continue to grow and develop this important regional destination."

A resolution authorizing the County's contract with McHenry will be introduced at Thursday's County Board meeting. He is expected to begin serving as the director mid-May.