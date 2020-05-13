Dane Co. Fair becomes latest popular event to be canceled due to COVID-19

Dane County Fair has become the latest popular event in our area to be canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, organizers confirmed Wednesday.

In a statement, the Dane County Fair Association, Inc. Board of Directors said they decided to officially cancel the beloved county fair because of several pressing facts, including that the county's state of emergency ends July 15, and that the Alliant Energy Center - which typically hosts the fair - is currently being used as a community testing site.

The next Dane County Fair has now been scheduled for July 16-19, 2020.

The Fair Board adds that it has determined that any youth exhibitor who is aging out of participation this year and is enrolled in a 2020 project will be eligible to participate in the 2021 Dane County Fair within the same project areas.

This exception is only made for the 2021 Dane County Fair under the Fair Rules, according to the Fair Board.

Sponsor, vendors and pre-paid ticket holders will also have the opportunity to have their payments rolled over to the 2021 Dane County Fair, organizers say, or be issued a full refund.

The Dane County Fair staff will reach out to those parties directly to make arrangements.

“The Board of Directors fully realize there are a number of kids that have put in an enormous amount of preparation and planning in anticipation of exhibiting one last time at the Fair,” said Darwin Lynde, President of the Dane County Fair Association, Inc., in a written statement. “With this extension, it will give them that opportunity in 2021.”

“This decision was extremely difficult and disappointing for our board, but ultimately the health and safety of our community, attendees, partners, staff, and volunteers are of the utmost importance,” adds General Manager, Danielle Ziegler. “We thank our community for their support and understanding, and we look forward to next year when we can all come back together at the 2021 Dane County Fair – July 15-18, 2021.”