Dane Co. Jail creates special housing unit for veterans

Dane Co. Jail inmates who once served their country now have a place where they can find specialized treatment, services, and a supportive environment.

On Monday, the Sheriff's Office announced the creation of Wisconsin's first Veteran's Housing Unit, describing it as an extension of the Dane Co. Veterans Court.

According to the agency, the new housing unit, dubbed "Barracks Behind Bars," not only honors the sacrifices the veterans made, it will help them succeed when they are released and keep them out of jail in the future.

The Sheriff's Office credited the "valuable network of partnerships" it developed with local organizations, outside agencies, and other members of the community with its ability to develop the porgram.