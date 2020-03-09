Dane Co. Sheriff: Beware of ice conditions during warmer temps

Authorities in Dane County are asking ice anglers to be aware of deteriorating ice conditions following recent warmer temperatures.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert on Monday.

They said the stability of the ice has changed and there are open waters in many areas.

The Marine and Trail Enforcement deputies recommend people to stay off the ice. If people choose to go out, deputies recommend flotation and life saving devices, such as ice picks and life preservers.

