Dane Co. Sheriff: Escaped inmate believed to be in Madison area

The Dane County Sheriff is continuing to look for an inmate who left a work-release jail facility without permission in the Town of Madison.

Lt. Kerry Porter said Rondino Fleming walked out of the Ferris Center on Nov. 23 and authorities believe he is still in the Madison area. He said Fleming was last seen on Rimrock Road and was likely picked up by a nearby vehicle.

Porter said the 23-year-old inmate is currently serving a 25-week sentence for Battery. Fleming will face a new charge of Escape when he returns to the Dane County Jail, according to Porter.

Anyone with information on Fleming’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

