Dane Co. Sheriff: No criminal conduct in zoo investigation

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has concluded a financial investigation into issues raised regarding donations at the Henry Vilas Zoo.

The Sheriff's Office determined the donations initially in question are accounted for, in a statement released on Tuesday morning.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office was contacted in November of 2019 and asked to investigate discrepancies in cash donations collected by the Zoological Society at the Dane County Zoo.

Officials with the Zoological Society cooperated fully with detectives and provided the Sheriff’s Office with detailed documentation regarding the donations in question, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff’s Office did not identify any criminal conduct on the part of the Zoological Society or any employee.

The case has also been reviewed by the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, who was in agreement with the findings, according to the Sheriff's Office.