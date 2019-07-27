Dane Co. Sheriff investigating report of small boy trampled by cow

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a small boy being trampled by a cow in the Town of Dane Friday night.

Dane County dispatch received the call at 11:09 p.m. Emergency crews and the Dane County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. An exact address of the scene of the incident is unknown at this time.

There are no confirmed injuries at this time, according to the sheriff's office. Officials are still investigating.

This story will be updated as more information comes in from authorities.