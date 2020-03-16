County sheriff's offices make temporary operation changes

Sheriff offices across southern Wisconsin are making changes to minimize the coronavirus spread.

Dane County

All visitation and in-jail programming is suspended. Inmates with work release privileges will not be allowed to leave for work or go to volunteer sites.

Other changes to Dane Co. Jail operations include:





All Probation and Parole hearings are being conducted via video conferencing



Many court hearings, including initial appearances, are being conducted via video conferencing



Extra cleaning/disinfecting within cells, pods and common areas



Jail medical staff are carefully screening anyone being booked into the jail



Any current inmate showing signs of illness is being quarantined in a segregation wing and monitored by jail medical staff

Other operational suspensions within the Dane County Sheriff’s Office include:





Foreclosure sales



Release of evidence



DNA collection



Patrol ride-alongs

The Sheriff’s Office would also ask for business to be done online or over the telephone, rather than in-person if possible.

Non-emergency calls for service will be screened to determine if a deputy needs to respond in-person.

Grant County

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is suspending public visitation at the Community Services Building. Family members can still video visit from home using the website www.jailatm.com.

All outside programming, which includes GED service, AA, and NA groups and church services, are also suspended. Clergy and attorneys can still conduct visits using the professional visitation booths.