Dane Co. Sheriff named 78th Assembly District First Responder of the Year

Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney has a new honor. On Thursday, he was named the First Responder of the Year for Assembly District 78.

“Sheriff Dave Mahoney has dedicated his career to protecting our communities in Dane County," said State Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison). "Prior to being elected Sheriff, he worked in Security Services at the jail, Social Services, and the Field Services patrol and detective divisions. As our Sheriff, he has improved community relations, protected citizens, supported law enforcement staff, and skillfully administered the office of Sheriff so as to protect taxpayers while carefully deploying personnel and resources to keep our community safe,I am honored to present Sheriff Mahoney with the award for First Responder of the Year and proud to call him my neighbor.”

Subeck was joined by Representatives Gary Hebl, Dianne Hesselbein, Melissa Sargent, Jimmy Anderson, Chris Taylor, Shelia Stubbs, Sondy Pope, Don Vruwink and Dave Considine in recognizing Mahoney’s commitment to the Dane County community.

The State Assembly honored a First Responder from each of the 99 Assembly Districts as a part of First Responder Appreciation Month.

