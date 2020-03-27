Dane Co. Sheriff now accepting homemade masks

The Dane County Sheriff's Office knows a lot of people have been sewing homemade surgical masks to help fight the spread of coronavirus and hopes they will have some to share with them.

In a Facebook post Friday morning, the Sheriff's Office indicated it could start accepting the hand-sewn face masks.

The announcement comes two days after it put out a call for other types of Personal Protective Equipment, including:



Surgical masks

Disinfecting wipes

Hand sanitizer

N95 masks

People who are able to donate are asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 608-327-9371 or send an email to bowers.juan@danesheriff.com

The Sheriff's Office added that it can pick up any donations, so people don't need to make an unnecessary trip.