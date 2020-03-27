Dane Co. Sheriff now accepting homemade masks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office knows a lot of people have been sewing homemade surgical masks to help fight the spread of coronavirus and hopes they will have some to share with them.
In a Facebook post Friday morning, the Sheriff's Office indicated it could start accepting the hand-sewn face masks.
The announcement comes two days after it put out a call for other types of Personal Protective Equipment, including:
- Surgical masks
- Disinfecting wipes
- Hand sanitizer
- N95 masks
People who are able to donate are asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 608-327-9371 or send an email to bowers.juan@danesheriff.com
The Sheriff's Office added that it can pick up any donations, so people don't need to make an unnecessary trip.