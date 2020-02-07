Dane Co. Sheriff's Office finds truck, still looking for leads in Day killing

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is continuing to look for leads in the violent killing of Nicholas Day, after speaking with a truck driver wanted for questioning in the case.

On Friday, the Sheriff's Office said in a release that the driver, wanted last week for questioning, spoke to authorities and is still not believed to be a suspect in the killing.

As NBC15 News has reported, the body of Nicholas Day was found on the shoulder of CTH JG in Blue Mounds on Jan. 15. At first, the Sheriff's Office reported that Day had died because of a hit-and-run. Investigators later determined it was likely a violent killing.

Authorities have tracked several leads and spoken to a large number of people, including a jogger believed to be in the area when the killing happened.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who had either a personal or professional relationship or interaction with Nicholas, whom they haven’t spoken with, to reach out by calling their tip line at (608) 284-6900, or call Dane County Communications at (608) 255-2345.

"Even if you don’t believe your interaction was significant or important to our investigation, we’d like to hear from you," according to the Sheriff's Office.